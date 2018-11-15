Richmond, Henrico announce unification of health districts’ leadership

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, officials from the City of Richmond, Henrico County and the Virginia Department of Health announced the unification of the leadership of the two health districts under Dr. Danny Avula.
Avula has been appointed into a dual health director role by the Virginia Department of Health, a model for regional public-health collaboration.
The unification creates a joint executive public-health leadership team for the districts, but separate staffs and operations will be maintained.
“We need strategic partnerships and closer collaborations to move our region forward,” Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said. “We can measure our success as a region in many ways, but the health and well-being of our citizens are central. Dr. Avula is widely recognized for his vision and innovation in public health.”
Avula originally joined the Richmond City Health District in 2009 as a deputy director, later becoming director in 2016. In 2017, he began serving as an acting health director for Henrico County.
“We are grateful to our partners at VDH, Henrico County and the City of Richmond for coming together to make this partnership possible for our residents," said Avula.
