RAA, Richmond fire offering free child seat inspections

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In advance of Thanksgiving travel, the Richmond Ambulance Authority will check child safety seats to make sure they are properly installed.
RAA along with AAA Mid Atlantic and the Richmond Fire Department will conduct free inspections Nov. 19 at Target at 7107 Forest Hill Avenue and Nov. 20 and Walmart at 2410 Sheila Lane. Both events will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a flyer for the event, nearly 80 percent of all child safety seats are used improperly.
RAA said the most common mistakes in installing child seat are installing it too loosely and incorrectly adjusting the harness.
Anyone stopping by should bring their children so the inspectors can see how the child fits in the seat.
