Police arrest suspect in attempted abduction

Chesterfield, VA (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to abduct a woman from Wednesday night.
The alleged incident happened outside of Zaxby’s on Tim Price Way around 8:30 p.m.
Police say an employee was helping a man carry food items to his vehicle when he grabbed her wrist and asked her to get into the trunk. Luckily, the woman was able to break free and go inside the restaurant for help.
Anyone with information on the attempted abduction should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
