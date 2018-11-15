Petersburg police search for missing man with health issues

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for a missing man with health issues that they say are a “concern.”
Paul Townes, 53, was last seen Nov. 10 around 9 a.m. at his home in the 30 block of West Fillmore Street.
Townes is described as a black man, 5-foot-7, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on where Townes might be can call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
