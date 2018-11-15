No charges in death of teen trapped in minivan

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Findings and recommendations are coming from two companies hired by Cincinnati authorities for independent reviews into the failed response to Kyle Plush, a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school. A special city council meeting is planned Thursday, Nov. 15, for reports on the emergency center and police response. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) (Cara Owsley)