News to Know Nov. 15: Quick abduction arrest, wildfire death toll & number of missing increases plus another school bus crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There’s no time like the present! Today is the annual Great American Smokeout - a day for smokers to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives. And what better time to do it than before the holidays!
Police were on high alert after an attempted abduction outside the Zaxby’s on Tim Price Way. A man tried to force a woman into his trunk. Luckily, police caught the guy early Thursday morning.
If you have any information on the incident, call police.
Richmond gets rain today, but a wintry mix is falling along the blue ridge and points north toward DC and Fredericksburg. Some schools even issued two-hour delays. Get the latest list here - and make sure to bookmark it for the future!
But there’s something to smile about! Even though today’s rain chances are 100%, it will soon be dry.
Now, here’s a trend we’d like to stop - ANOTHER school bus crashed in the Richmond area Wednesday. A RPS bus carrying students with special needs was sideswiped by vehicle at Midlothian Turnpike and Carnation Street.
In Lunenberg, kids are still recovering after a dump trunk smashed into their bus Tuesday. One girl’s mother said it was her "worst dreams come true.”
The massive fire has killed at least 56 people, with 130 more unaccounted for - the deadliest in a century.
Just how big is the fire? More than three times the size of Richmond.
New York and Washington’s gridlocked streets and creaky subway systems are about to feel more pain as an influx of Amazon’s employees loom.
The new headquarters - and thousands of jobs that come with is - sounds like something a transit system should be able to absorb. But some experts say that isn’t the case.
The search continues for this missing man in Petersburg. Police say they are concerned because he has health issues. SHARE this post on Facebook to help find him.
It’s the time of year to give back! And GRTC is asking you to do just that this month.
The project will include dismantling, recycling and discarding outdated or damaged signs and benches – it’s a partnership with HandsOnRVA, a non-profit helping make a positive change in the community. SIGN UP HERE!
“The way I see it: If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” - Dolly Parton
