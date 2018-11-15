Military Retirees Club and Richmond Office on Aging and Persons with Disabilities provide veterans with Thanksgiving meals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Military Retirees Club is working with the City of Richmond’s Office on Aging and Persons with Disabilities to feed the families of 85 veterans this holiday season.
Veterans are provided with the traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey and the trimmings like sweet potatoes and beans.
“You can’t put a price on it. To that family that’s and don’t have, you can’t put a price on it. So in terms of monetary value, of course, it’s worth much more than that," said John Hagans. “You find a lot of veterans are alone, away from home, depressed, suffering from ailments like PTSD, and what have you.”
The meals will be delivered by the City of Richmond Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office.
And as each of the bags are handed over, the message of the holiday season is loud and clear.
“It means people still care, the world is sensitive to other peoples' needs,” said Hagans.
