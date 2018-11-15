Mayor Stoney to make announcement on ‘New Navy Hill’ development

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney will make an important announcement on his proposed "New Navy Hill” development Friday.
The $1.4 billion proposal includes a new coliseum and affordable housing in downtown Richmond.
WATCH LIVE at around 10:15 a.m.:
On Thursday, RVA Financial announced its support for Navy Hill.
In a press release, RVA Financial said it “could not ignore the economic impact that a project of this scale would have on the community.”
Citing the proposed replacement for Richmond Coliseum, RVA Financial said the project “ensures Richmond remains an entertainment destination.”
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.