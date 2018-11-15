GRTC looking for volunteers to help clean up community

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - GRTC is looking for volunteers to help clean up the community this month.
The project will include dismantling, recycling and discarding outdated or damaged signs and benches – it’s a partnership with HandsOnRVA, a non-profit helping make a positive change in the community.
“GRTC is committed to responding to the needs of the communities we serve,” said Director of Communications Carrie Rose Pace. “We're also grateful for the neighbors responding to our needs and helping us give back to the community in need making sure that we're operating efficiently and providing the best services possible.”
Volunteers will be needed on Nov. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up and learn more here.
People interested must be 18 years old or 16 years old and accompanied by an adult.
