Fredericksburg man dies in crash; road conditions a factor

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg man died in a crash Thursday morning on White Oak Road in Stafford County.
Virginia State Police said David Lenox, 27, of Fredericksburg, lost control of the Ford Mustang he was driving and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of White Oak Road. VSP said Lenox ran off the road on the right side, overcorrected and crossed the center line where the Mustang hit the Tahoe, which tried to avoid a collision but could not.
Lenox died at the scene, and a woman in the passenger seat was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
VSP said road conditions were a factor in the crash.
