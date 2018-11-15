Forecast: First Alert Weather Day - Cold and rainy with gusty NE winds

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Flood Watch for Central VA. Rain will be heavy at times with 1-2″ likely. Wintry mix well north and west of RVA will change to just rain by mid to late morning. Highs only in the upper 30s to near 40, except a little warmer east of RVA. (Rain chance 100%). Gusty NE Winds to 25mph.