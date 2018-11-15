Forecast: First Alert Weather Day - Cold and rainy with gusty NE winds

1-2″ Rain expected

By Andrew Freiden | November 15, 2018 at 3:42 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:14 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Heavy rain Thursday is expected to total 1-2″, with a taste of wintry precipitation likely over the western Piedmont of Virginia.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Flood Watch for Central VA. Rain will be heavy at times with 1-2″ likely. Wintry mix well north and west of RVA will change to just rain by mid to late morning. Highs only in the upper 30s to near 40, except a little warmer east of RVA. (Rain chance 100%). Gusty NE Winds to 25mph.

Gale Warnings along the bay for 6-8″ waves and 50mph gusts

FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 20s, highs lower 50s.

