Dinwiddie school on lockdown after man found sleeping in vehicle

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Dinwiddie Middle School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after a man was found sleeping in a van outside of the school.
School officials say the man became “belligerent” when the school resource officer approached him to wake him up.
The man’s behavior required the officer to take him to the ground and call for assistance.
The school was placed on a modified lockdown while the man was being detained as a precautionary measure.
Officials say students were not in danger at any point.
Contact Royal Gurley at rgurley@dcpsnet.org or 804-469-4190 with any questions.
