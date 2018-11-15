Colonial Downs starts construction on off track betting site

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Colonial Downs held their ground breaking ceremony Wednesday morning for Rosie’s, an off track horse race betting site.
In September, Richmond city council approved Colonial Downs plans to turn the old K-Mart building on Midlothian Turnpike into a state-of-the-art off track horse race betting venue.
The company said the venue will have a restaurant and bar, an off track betting facility and 700 historical horse racing machines. They are expecting 1 million visitors annually.
Colonial Downs and Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones hopes this will generate a spark for economic development in Richmond’s southside.
“It’s definitely going to jump start what goes on in this area.” said Jones, “It’s going to really challenge the rest of the businesses around it to raise the level of their ownership up.”
Colonial Downs also highlighted the new lighting and surveillance systems that will be installed during construction to ensure the safety of visitors.
The company is also looking to make a positive impact in the surrounding area. Colonial Downs has committed to giving $500,000 to Miles Jones Elementary over the next few years.
Rosie’s is set to open June 2019.
