Chesterfield police search for man who tried to abduct woman

Chesterfield, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a woman Wednesday night.
The alleged incident happened outside of Zaxby’s on Tim Price Way around 8:30 p.m.
Police say an employee was helping a man carry food items to his vehicle when he grabbed her wrist and asked her to get into the trunk. Luckily, the woman was able to break free and go inside the restaurant for help.
The man is described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man with close cut facial hair. He was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt and black pants. He left the scene driving a new, dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information on the attempted abduction should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
