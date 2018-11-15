Carrabba’s offering 10 percent off, if you wear purple

(WWBT) - Carrabba’s is offering 10 percent off meals Thursday for National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.
The deal is available for anyone who wears purple, which is the color that represents pancreatic cancer awareness.
Carrabba’s will donate $1 from every sale of its new dish Pasta Georgio to cancer research in honor of vice president of operations George Minutaglio Jr who died earlier this year after battling pancreatic cancer.
The new dish features penne pasta with sautéed bell peppers tossed in a roasted red pepper sauce and topped with baked meatballs and mozzarella cheese.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.