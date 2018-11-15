Blue Bell ice cream returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Blue Bell ice cream will be returning to stores in Richmond in 2019.
The company is building a distribution center in Ashland and will return service to Richmond and other Virginia cities beginning March 25, 2019.
Store locations have not been announced, but the company said in a press release that major supermarkets and drug stores were where devotees could find the products.
In addition to the Richmond metro area, Blue Bell will return to Charlottesville, Ashland, Fredericksburg and Petersburg, among others.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.