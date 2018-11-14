Woman charged with embezzling nearly $5k from JROTC booster group

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover woman faces embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing money from a parent-run JROTC organization.
LaReine Ervin, 52, of Doswell, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with one count of embezzlement and one count of grand larceny.
Court documents state Ervin embezzled $4,750 belonging to the Patrick Henry Navy Cadet Parents Organization.
According to the Patrick Henry NJROTC website, Ervin is the treasurer of the parent-run group.
A school resource officer was notified about the situation Nov. 5 and contacted the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said spokesman Sgt. James Cooper.
Ervin was arrested the following day.
One parent who contacted NBC12 said she was upset to hear about money donated for “our own children’s benefit” being used for other things.
Messages to Ervin regarding her charges were not immediately returned.
This booster organization is not affiliated with the Hanover County Public Schools; it’s run independently from the school division. School personnel are not involved in the organization’s operations and do not provide financial oversight.
“The news of these charges is very upsetting,” said Hanover County Schools spokesman Chris Whitley. "Although our booster organizations operate independent of the school division, they provide valuable support to our students and various programs.
Messages to the President of the Patrick Henry NJROTC booster organization were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
