Volkswagen to devote 3 German plants to electric car push

Analysts say carmakers will need to add electric cars to their sales lineups to meet the new European Union rules on greenhouse gas emissions from 2021. Volkswagen and other car makers had bet heavily on diesel models, which get better mileage than gasoline powered vehicles, to meet tough limits on emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas scientists say causes global warming. Diesel sales in Europe have eroded, however, since Volkswagen was caught using software to cheat on diesel emissions tests and paid more than 28 billion euros ($31 billion) in fines, settlements and penalties. Subsequent scrutiny of diesel technology showed that other carmakers' vehicle emitted more nitrogen oxide pollution in real-life driving than during tests. The EU introduced new test procedures Sept. 1 that are intended to measure emissions in daily driving conditions.