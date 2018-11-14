Virginia State Police to hold open house Wednesday

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 14, 2018 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are holding an open house Wednesday night to connect with the community.

People will have the opportunity to hear from command staff, talk with recruiters, trainees, troopers and learn more about specialty units, like motorcycle and search and recovery teams.

Food will be provided by Mission BBQ

Details:

  • Virginia State Police Headquarters
  • 7700 Midlothian Turnpike
  • Wednesday, Nov. 14
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s a high demand for female troopers - only 13.3 percent of law enforcement officers nationwide are female.

