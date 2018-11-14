Three Richmond teachers honored for teaching excellence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three Richmond Public School teachers were awarded 2018 R.E.B. Awards for teaching excellence, an honor given by the Community Foundation.
The educators, nominated by students, parents and colleagues, were honored for demonstrating a passion for teaching while also serving as mentors, coaches and champions for students.
The awards were presented on Monday, Nov. 12 during an event at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. Teachers from Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and the Department of Correctional Education were all honored.
Three RPS teachers were among the 16 award winners.
RPS R.E.B. Award winners include:
- Kieasha King, Woodville Elementary School
- Kathy Paschall, Franklin Military Academy
- Matthew Wester, Franklin Military Academy
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.