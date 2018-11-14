Smoke alarms, pets save Virginia family from fire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Roanoke County family says smoke alarms saved their lives when their home caught fire.
According to WSLS, the fire started early Monday morning. The family’s pets heard the alarms first and woke them up. Everyone made it out safely.
Back in 2014, the county’s firefighters installed those smoke alarms – the same agency that responded to Monday’s house fire.
"It's kind of satisfying to hear that some of these programs that you've been working on for years have made a difference," said Brian Clingenpeel, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters say this story shows the importance of having working smoke detectors.
