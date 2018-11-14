Signing Day Central - November 2018

Signing Day Central - November 2018
By Marc Davis | November 14, 2018 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:16 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many area high school athletes will continue their careers at the college level, and Wednesday marked National Signing Day for several sports. Below is a list of local athletes that have signed their National Letters of Intent:

Jada Boyd (Appomatox Regional Governor’s School)- NC State, basketball

Robbie Beran (Collegiate)- Northwestern, basketball

Kate Johnston (Collegiate)- James Madison, soccer

Rachel Lifson (Collegiate)- Louisville, lacrosse

Caroline Curtis (Collegiate)- Alabama, golf

Zach Cram (Collegiate)- NC State, swimming

Connor Alexander (St. Christopher’s)- North Carolina, wrestling

Ben Cooper (St. Christopher’s)- Richmond, golf

Davis Gillenwater (St. Christopher’s)- Mercer, lacrosse

Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s)- VCU, basketball

Sean Hogan (St. Christopher’s)- Tennessee, swimming

Hartley Jordan (St. Christopher’s)- VMI, lacrosse

Alexander Levengood (St. Christopher’s)- William & Mary, soccer

Sam Moore (St. Christopher’s)- North Carolina, soccer

Elby Omohundro (St. Christopher’s)- Virginia, track and field

Patrick Routsis (St. Christopher’s)- Old Dominion, baseball

Frank Royal (St. Christopher’s)- UCLA, track and field

Jackson Turley (St. Christopher’s)- Rutgers, wrestling

Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook)- Radford, basketball

Willie Havens (Amelia)- Elon, baseball

Do you know of any other area athletes who have signed? E-mail information to Marc Davis at mdavis@nbc12.com.

