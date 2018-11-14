Signing Day Central - November 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many area high school athletes will continue their careers at the college level, and Wednesday marked National Signing Day for several sports. Below is a list of local athletes that have signed their National Letters of Intent:
Jada Boyd (Appomatox Regional Governor’s School)- NC State, basketball
Robbie Beran (Collegiate)- Northwestern, basketball
Kate Johnston (Collegiate)- James Madison, soccer
Rachel Lifson (Collegiate)- Louisville, lacrosse
Caroline Curtis (Collegiate)- Alabama, golf
Zach Cram (Collegiate)- NC State, swimming
Connor Alexander (St. Christopher’s)- North Carolina, wrestling
Ben Cooper (St. Christopher’s)- Richmond, golf
Davis Gillenwater (St. Christopher’s)- Mercer, lacrosse
Arnold Henderson (St. Christopher’s)- VCU, basketball
Sean Hogan (St. Christopher’s)- Tennessee, swimming
Hartley Jordan (St. Christopher’s)- VMI, lacrosse
Alexander Levengood (St. Christopher’s)- William & Mary, soccer
Sam Moore (St. Christopher’s)- North Carolina, soccer
Elby Omohundro (St. Christopher’s)- Virginia, track and field
Patrick Routsis (St. Christopher’s)- Old Dominion, baseball
Frank Royal (St. Christopher’s)- UCLA, track and field
Jackson Turley (St. Christopher’s)- Rutgers, wrestling
Taiye Johnson (Meadowbrook)- Radford, basketball
Willie Havens (Amelia)- Elon, baseball
Do you know of any other area athletes who have signed? E-mail information to Marc Davis at mdavis@nbc12.com.
