Richmond woman comes out on top in Virginia Screenwriting Competition

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Caroline Hoover, of Richmond, has won first place in the Virginia Screenwriting Competition for The Long, Black Veil.
The annual event, created by the Virginia Film Office, was founded in 1989 as a way to promote Virginia in-state talent and give exposure to aspiring screenwriters.
Screenwriters are provided with a forum for their work and an opportunity to present their scripts to individuals in the film industry. Each writer submits a screenplay to be evaluated by a panel of Virginia judges. Final scripts from the first round are then sent to a second panel composted of film or television industry professionals.
2018 Virginia Screenwriting Competition winners:
- Caroline Hoover (Richmond, VA) - The Long, Black Veil
- Ramona Taylor (Midlothian, VA) - Blind Justice
- Eric Carlson (Williamsburg, VA) - The Audition
2018 Virginia Screenwriting Competition finalists:
- Dan Hennicke - Sky Cycle
- Megan Fox - The Final Sale
- Lauren Paul - The Shame Tree
- Ali Moussavi - Dealbreakers
- Armin Haracic - Plastic Love
- Jimmy Nguyen - The Shu
- Terry Gau - Always Something There to Remind Me
