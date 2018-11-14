Richmond police cruiser rear-ended in 3-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond police cruiser was hit from behind on Powhite Parkway on Wednesday.
The crash occurred at 7:17 a.m. on northbound Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County when the police vehicle was slowing down due to toll traffic, according to Virginia State Police.
A Ram truck driven by Jonathan McClure, 38, of Midlothian, struck the police vehicle, a Ford Crown Victoria, from behind. A BMW behind the Ram swerved onto the shoulder and avoided the crash, but a Chrysler van behind the BMW struck the Ram from the rear.
There were no injuries in the crash.
McClure was charged with following too close.
The crash is under investigation.
