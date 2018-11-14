Questions still loom for longtime vegetable sellers as 17th St. Farmers Market set to reopen

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond’s 17th Street Farmer’s Market is finally set to reopen in just over two weeks. The reopening comes after more than six years of planning and delays in its transformation.
But longtime produce sellers at the market still say they have questions about their future.
The “legacy vendors,” as they’re known, have sold vegetables at the market for decades, following multiple generations in their families. They’ve weathered changing plans about where their stands will be located, and what they'd look like, once the renovations were completed. The latest wrinkle for these vendors- they're now being told they need refrigeration.
Tim Christian mans his family’s vegetable stand, Christian’s Produce, where they’ve sold fruits and vegetables for more than 50 years at the 17th Street Farmer’s Market. Since the market has been under construction for over a year, Christian’s Produce has been forced to move a block over, closer to the Main Street Station.
"Pretty slow right now, but hopefully it will pick up for the holiday,” said Christian of the sluggish business he’s seen for the past 16 months.
Previous renderings of the construction plans show what the longtime vendors were initially told their stands would look like, positioned inside the newly transformed farmer's market. Now, city officials say Christian’s Produce stand will likely stay where it is- removed from the farmer's market itself. Officials say it would be dangerous for customers to pull over on Main Street, since the Pulse rapid bus line now runs along the stretch.
“It’s right in the middle of the Pulse lane,” said George Bolos, a city official who oversees the 17th Street Farmer’s Market. “And the last thing we want is to have a safety issue on the front end of the market.”
City officials say they’re working to create 15 minute parking for Christian’s Produce customers near the parking lot that is close to his stand. Two other longtime vegetable sellers, both women in their 80’s, were moved to the back of the market. However, the city has created 15 minute parking for their customers.
The vendors say the latest snag is that the city is now telling them that they need refrigeration, per state law.
"What we’re looking for is refrigeration for them on a permanent basis that’s close by where they can move their vegetables and their fruits to and from the boxes,” said Bolos.
But Christian says city officials originally told him the new stands, which would be built by the city, would have refrigeration already installed.
"Before (city officials) were saying they were going to help us a lot. It seems like now I’m pretty much on my own,” said Christian.
Bolos says the city is trying to help the longtime vegetable sellers with refrigeration- and to even pay for it- but details still need to be worked out.
The vendors say they want all the final details in writing- something that’s not happened at all, to date. They have an attorney working on their behalf during negotiations with the city.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.