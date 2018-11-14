Possible sexual assault at Matoaca High under investigation

“Matoaca family, Yesterday evening, we received notice of an allegation that one student had sexually assaulted another yesterday after school. We immediately notified police, and together we are investigating. Due to an ongoing investigation and because of federal laws that protect students' rights, we are unable to share any specifics about the alleged incident. Please know that we immediately involved the police department, and together are looking into the alleged assault. In the meantime, I would ask that we not jump to conclusions or to judgment and to let the investigation take its course. It remains our goal to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment for our students, and we will continue to take every reasonable step to do so. This will include making sure that all students not involved in extracurricular activities are off campus by a certain time in the afternoon. We will reiterate that expectation to our students, and appreciate your support of this effort.”