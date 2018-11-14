News to Know Nov. 14: Two school bus crashes in two days, another Publix opens and will Amazon’s HQ2 pay off?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Wednesday! It’s almost, sorta, kinda, close to, just about, nearly the weekend.
After two consecutive days of serious school bus crashes, we want to remind people to slow down and pay attention during their commutes.
- Slow down
- Don’t drive distracted
- Look for kids standing and walking at bus stop
- Stop for buses with flashing lights and an extended stop arm
A second Publix is opening in Chesterfield today. The store is located at 7200 Cosby Village Road, off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Check your freezers, there’s another recall. More than 1,000 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears are being recalled because of potentially fatal listeria contamination.
Dubbed the Sierra Fire, another fire broke out in Southern California Tuesday night, covering 20 acres in about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, about 80 miles away, firefighters made progress Tuesday against the Hill and Woolsey Fires, the latter of which has killed two people in star-studded Malibu and destroyed well over 400 structures.
That’s what the Virginia State Police want to know. And you can tell them at an open house Wednesday night. There’s a particularly high demand for female troopers.
The influx of jobs and investment to Virginia and New York is sure to swell already-high home prices and apartment rents and could overwhelm public transportation systems.
The two areas combined are providing over $2 billion in subsidies to one of the world’s richest companies — a bounty that many analysts say probably wasn’t necessary to sway Amazon.
Even Virginia Tech is part of the deal. The university is going to build a $1 billion technology-focused “innovation campus” in Alexandria, about two miles from the new headquarters.
