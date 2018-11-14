Local non profit hosts event for entrepreneurs with neurological disorders

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Local non-profit Frank Community farm is hosting its first annual “Friendsgiving market” at Hardywood brewery Friday Nov. 16th.
The event give entrepreneurs with neurological disorders, a space to sell their products and network.
Vendors will be selling artwork, baked goods, and even custom dog treats.
Organizers say while Richmond has a lot of great programs from people with neurological disabilities, there needs to be more support when it comes to employment.
“A lot of times they have a small community that helps them or their parents, but they don’t have the ability to reach further than their own small communities to sell their times," said President and CEO of Frank Community Farm, Crystal Stokes.
Vendors: The RAW Aura, Laura’s Botanicals, All U Need Naturals LLC, Frank Community Farm, Think Jamie’s Brownies, Jenz Bars
Artist: Bee (drawings), Mustafa (painting)
Music: Lobo Marino, Weekend Plans, Death Birds Surf Club
