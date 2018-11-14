How big is the California wildfire? More than 3 times the size of Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For a little perspective on the wildfires in California, NBC News created an interactive map that superimposes the footprint of the fires over any location you choose.
As of Tuesday, The Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire are both larger than Richmond, coming in at 201 square miles and 156 square miles, respectively. Richmond is 60 square miles.
Compared to Richmond, the footprint of the Camp Fire, which is roughly oval-shaped, stretches all the way from I-295 in Mechanicsville to Route 288 in Chesterfield County and from Richmond International Airport to just west of Tuckahoe.
Though smaller overall, the Woolsey fire stretches roughly the same distance north to south.
The Hill Fire, which is only 7 square miles would engulf all of downtown Richmond and stretch east to west from Church Hill to the Museum District and north to south from Highland Park to Forest Hill.
Compared to Washington, DC, the Camp Fire would engulf almost all of the area inside the I-495 Beltway.
Superimposed over New York City, it touches all five of the city’s boroughs and all three major commercial airports.
