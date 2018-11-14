Henrico police seek gas station robbery suspect

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - On Nov. 11, at 8:12 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported robbery.
It was reported that an unknown male entered the Exxon and demanded money while displaying a firearm.
The suspect was last seen heading eastbound towards Mechanicsville Turnpike.
He is described as a light-skinned, black or Hispanic male, between 25 and 32 years old, approximately 5′11″ and 210 pounds.
He was wearing a beige or yellow sweatshirt and pants, with white shoes. He was also wearing a black face mask.
The suspect was armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.
