Four Spiders score in double figures to power Richmond past St. Francis

Richmond would extend the lead to as many as 16 in the first half, ultimately taking a 13-point lead into the break. Golden led the Spiders with 12 points in the first half, while Sherod logged 10 and Cayo went into the locker room with nine. St. Francis looked to dig into the Spider lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but Richmond would not relinquish the lead through the remainder of the game thanks to a 62.1 shooting percentage and 21 fast break points.