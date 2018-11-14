Four Spiders score in double figures to power Richmond past St. Francis

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Richmond used a 17-5 run in the first half against St. Francis Brooklyn and continued its dominance through the remainder of the game to take an 88-66 win on Wednesday at the Robins Center.
Nick Sherod led the Spiders with 22 points, while Grant Golden totaled 20. Sophomore Nathan Cayo finished with a career-high of 15 points, tied with Jacob Gilyard for the third-highest point total for the Spiders. Freshman Jake Wojcik led the defense with five steals, and Sherod rounded out a full-court performance with a career-high four steals.
The Terriers kept things tight through the opening minutes, taking a 17-16 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining in the half, but a put-back 3-point jumper from Sherod sparked the Spiders to score the next nine points and take a 25-17 lead with 11 minutes to play.
Richmond would extend the lead to as many as 16 in the first half, ultimately taking a 13-point lead into the break. Golden led the Spiders with 12 points in the first half, while Sherod logged 10 and Cayo went into the locker room with nine. St. Francis looked to dig into the Spider lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but Richmond would not relinquish the lead through the remainder of the game thanks to a 62.1 shooting percentage and 21 fast break points.
Richmond finished the game by outscoring the Terriers 22-13 over the final 10 minutes to seal the win. The victory marks the first time the Spiders have had four players score 15 or more points since a 77-76 win over VCU on February 7 of last season.
The Spiders have a quick turnaround, as they return to the court at the Robins Center on Friday, November 16, for an evening matchup with IUPUI. Tip-off on Friday night is set for 7:07 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.