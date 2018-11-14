Forecast: Dry Wednesday, heavy rain Thursday, some Icing NW of Richmond

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another rainstorm expected during the day. 1-2 inch of rain. Flood Watch up for Central Virginia as the ground is saturated and creeks, streams, rivers, and poor drainage areas could all flood. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%). Charlottesville, Louisa, Fluvanna, western Powhaten/Goochland and our other western counties could start as sleet or freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. RVA could see a few ice pellets mixed with rain at the onset during pre-dawn hours Thursday