Forecast: Dry Wednesday, heavy rain Thursday, some Icing NW of Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a dry Wednesday, yet another system brings rain quickly back into the area Wednesday night, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain likely NW of Richmond.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Drier and chilly with brisk northwesterly winds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another rainstorm expected during the day. 1-2 inch of rain. Flood Watch up for Central Virginia as the ground is saturated and creeks, streams, rivers, and poor drainage areas could all flood. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%). Charlottesville, Louisa, Fluvanna, western Powhaten/Goochland and our other western counties could start as sleet or freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. RVA could see a few ice pellets mixed with rain at the onset during pre-dawn hours Thursday
FRIDAY: Breezy and mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
