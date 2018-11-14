Dominion to upgrade 100 homes for 100 vets

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -
Dominion energy will upgrade at least 100 homes for 100 veterans.
They’re helping our heroes by weatherizing and warming their homes.
The project runs for a full year--next veteran’s day.
The ultimate goal is to make life after service more affordable by alleviating the pressure of piling energy bills
With more than 700 thousand vets in Virginia, Dominion will be busy.
Van Parker spent 6 years in the navy. He and his wife Pat’s Chesterfield home is first on the energy company’s list.
In less than 5 hours, more than a dozen volunteers prepped the Parker home for winter.
Now equipped with energy saving light bulbs, sealed, windows, doors, leaks and fresh insulation, the Parkers mark the beginning of a life changing project.
Dominion will take submissions on a rolling basis and says they’ll continue helping veterans—even after they complete their hundredth home.
Those who know of a veteran in need of help—or if you are one yourself--Dominion says you can call 211, social services to see if you qualify for the project.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.