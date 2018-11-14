Dominion Energy kicks off ‘100 homes for 100 veterans’ project

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is kicking off its “100 homes for 100 veterans” project.
The company is helping upgrade and winterize local veterans’ homes, starting Wednesday in Chesterfield. They plan to do at least 100 by next Veteran’s Day.
To help a navy vet, who was paying $600 a month in energy bills last winter, Dominion will seal leaks, install insulation and energy-saving light bulbs.
Dominion representatives say they’ll be helping Virginia veterans from all across the commonwealth.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 211 to see if you qualify for the project. Submissions are taken on a rolling basis.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.