Disabled Chesterfield, moving company have dispute over services

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A disabled Chesterfield County man says a moving company he used should have unpacked all of his stuff after he paid them more than $5,000.
Homeowner Carl Whittington believes the $5,400 he paid should cover everything including packing him up, moving him three blocks down the street, unpacking and setting up his new home.
“They’ve got it piled in there. It’s just nothing. Looks like a junk yard,” 84-year-old Whittington said.
Worth Moving’s company owner said that extras come at an hourly rate and he says it’s in the contract.
NBC12 Investigators called Worth Moving and had two long conversations with owner Matthew Smith.
Smith says he unpacked 50% of the house and Whittington would have received more of the hourly services, but he did not want to pay for additional work. The company owner also says he did not get a complaint until September and that was a letter from Whittington’s lawyer. Whittington said he did complain.
Worth Moving has an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau and Smith says he has a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating. Smith declined to speak on camera, but said he decided to unpack and place everything for free in Whittington’s home. Smith said it was the right thing to do, even though he says he could have charged Whittington. Smith said white glove services are extra and at an hourly rate.
Whittington said his home is pretty nice now and everything is set up.
“Oh. Yeah. Very nice. Yeah he’s done a good job. Nice. I can’t say anything bad about him,” Whittington said.
When considering a moving company, always ask questions if you don’t understand something. The American Moving & Storage Association says make sure the mover is a certified professional mover.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.