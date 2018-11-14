The Community Foundation recognizes 10 Henrico teachers for classroom excellence

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Ten Henrico County teachers have been recognized for outstanding instruction with grants and awards from the Communication Foundation.
Four HCPS teachers won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, while six other teachers were finalists.
The winning educators received grants between $10,000 and $12,000. The teachers will use the grants to expand their curriculum, traveling to places such as Europe and African to pursue study in their fields.
Across the Commonwealth, 16 winners and 18 finalists were selected of those nominated.
The teaching awards identify, recognize and support teaching excellence in the Richmond area, and are given to those who have distinguished themselves through inspiring performance in the classroom.
2018 Henrico Schools REB Award winners:
- Caroline Canning, Henrico High School
- Robert Meister, Glen Allen High School
- Nichole Gross, Fairfield Middle School
- Robin Milwit, Greenwood Elementary School
2018 Henrico Schools REB Award finalists:
- Sarah Catlett, Trevvett Elementary School
- Jeannine Chewning, Hermitage High School
- Catherine Latcovich, Deep Run High School
- Christina Lynn, Shady Grove Elementary School
- Joseph Palen, Deep Run High School
- Kristen Schemmel, Kaechele Elementary School
