Bollywood meets Hollywood as Indian stars wed in Italy

A security guard keeps vigil on a boat near Villa Balbianello, where the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is being held, in Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Wednesday’s nuptials at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films, came on the fifth anniversary of the release of their first movie together. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (AP)