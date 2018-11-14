Antares rocket launch moved to Saturday on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain, rain, go away! We have a rocket launch we want to see!
The ANTARES rocket is now slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Island Facility on the Eastern Shore at 4:01 a.m. Saturday.
It’s now been delayed twice due to the weather.
Most of the rockets launched from Wallops are sub-orbital, which means they don’t get high enough to enter Earth orbit. This one will not only go into orbit, but it will eventually dock with and resupply the International Space Station! These Antares rockets are the biggest to launch from the Wallops Island Facility and are easily seen (if the sky is clear) from Richmond and all over the east coast.
This is a big rocket. The trash can in the lower right side of the screen puts it into context.
If skies are clear, it will be easy to see in Richmond. The farther east you are, the easier it will be to see, especially along the Chesapeake Bay.
Richmond should see the launch about 60-90 seconds after it launches:
Here are some things to keep in mind to prepare for the launch:
1) First, bookmark the page below. You'll be able to stream the launch and see if it is delayed or canceled. Wallops Mission Status Center.
2) Makes plans to get up early. The launch is scheduled for 4:01 a.m. Saturday, but the window can float. Get outside a few minutes beforehand and watch.
3) Check the weather! Use the NBC12 Weather app to see if your area is clear.
4) Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon. The farther east, the better. The western shores of the Chesapeake Bay are an ideal location, but a HUGE part of the Mid-Atlantic will see the launch, if the weather permits.
Enjoy the show, and let’s hope for clear skies and no wayward boats in the launch zone, because they can cause the launch to be scrubbed.
