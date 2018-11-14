Air Force pilot dies in plane crash at Laughlin AFB, TX

LAUGHLIN AFB, TX (RNN) - One pilot died and another pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash at Laughlin Air Force Base, the base said early Wednesday.
The Air Force T-38C Talon trainer jet crashed at about 7:40 p.m. at the base. The injured pilot was taken to the hospital. The pilot’s condition wasn’t disclosed.
The names of the pilots are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
The accident is under investigation.
It was the second crash at the base involving a Talon, a twin-seat plane, in about a year, the San Antonio Express-News said. In November of last year, one pilot was killed and another was injured in a total hydraulic loss involving a Talon.
Laughlin’s main mission is to train pilots. It uses the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon, and the T-1A Jayhawk to teach pilots to fly.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.