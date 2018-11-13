Walmart introduces Thanksgiving meal kits

(WWBT) - Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Walmart has you covered.
Walmart is introducing a Thanksgiving dinner meal kit this year that serves six to eight people. All you have to do is open the box and heat it up.
Or, as Walmart says, “All you have to do is pop it in the oven and voila! Dinner is served.” The box, though, says it is microwavable.
Two options are available depending on which meat you prefer.
Both kits include green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy and macaroni and cheese, but one contains smoked turkey and the other offers glazed spiral ham.
The kits cost $47.88 each. That’s $7.98 per person if it feeds six and $5.98 per person if it feeds eight.
The kits are also available through Walmart’s grocery pick-up service.
