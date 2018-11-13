Virginia Tech to open 1M square-foot campus near Amazon HQ2

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Tech University will open a $1 billion campus in Alexandria near the new Amazon headquarters facility.
Amazon will build its new compound in Arlington and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus will be less than 2 miles away at National Landing near Potomoc Yard in an area known as Oakville Triangle. The campus will be built by Stonebridge Associates.
The Virginia Tech campus will be a 1 million square-foot facility the university said will fill a demand for technologically trained talent in the great Washington, DC, area.
The campus will be initially funded by $250 million from both the state and Virginia Tech. Additional funding is proposed to come from corporate partnerships, research funding and private donations.
Among the features of the new facility are 300,000 square feet of academic and research space in addition to areas for student housing, retail and offices for start-up and corporate partners.
Virginia Tech said the Innovation Campus will triple the size of the university’s presence in northern Virginia.
The campus is part of Virginia Tech’s plan to increase undergraduate enrollment to 30,000 students, including 2,000 students in computer science, software engineering and related fields.
