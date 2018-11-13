VDOT winter prep includes 700K tons of salt, $205M

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In preparation for winter weather, VDOT has set aside $205 million for road treatment and snow removal.
Statewide, VDOT has 11,700 pieces of snow-removal equipment and 700,000 tons of salt and sand along with 2.1 million gallons of brine and calcium chloride to treat roads.
Of the $205 million, $15.9 million is reserved for the Richmond district.
Once snow reaches 2 inches, snowplows are deployed and can be monitored online.
VDOT has a website dedicated to winter weather, including tips for traveling in the snow and other safety information.
The first bit of winter precipitation of the year could come Thursday with some sleet that turns into rain during the morning hours.
