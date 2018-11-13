VCU forces 27 turnovers, improves to 3-0 with win over Bowling Green

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Marcus Evans and Vince Williams each scored 12 points and VCU forced 27 Bowling Green turnovers as the Rams rolled to 3-0 with a 72-61 victory over the Falcons on Monday night.
The two teams went back and forth in the early part of the contest, but VCU used a 10-0 run to create separation. The Rams outscored Bowling Green, 31-13, to end the first half to take a 42-28 lead into halftime. The second half saw VCU open up a 25 point lead and cruise to its third victory of the season.
Evans and Williams led a group of seven Rams with at least seven points. Corey Douglas scored seven points and pulled down a team high nine rebounds to help fuel VCU.
VCU will head to Brooklyn for the Legends Classic, tipping off against Temple on Monday at 9:30pm.
