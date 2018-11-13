Sleet or freezing rain likely Thursday morning. First Alert Weather Day.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Here are our headlines on Thursday. Another heavy batch of rain is coming our way but look at that last line....
Cold air will be locked in place and it’s even possible we get sleet pellets or even freezing rain in RVA Thursday morning. If it happens, it’ll be brief. I think school delays are possible for #RVA but the impact should be BRIEF in the metro area. Icy conditions could linger longer the closer you are to Charlottesville.
Here’s the 5am forecast:
Roads could get icy, especially in the mountains. Roads will likely stay just wet in Richmond. Here’s the 9am forecast:
We’ll watch this closely to help you plan!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.