School bus overturns after colliding with dump truck; 6 children injured

LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Kenston Forest School officials and Virginia State Police confirm a school bus overturned after it collided with a dump truck in Lunenburg County.
State police said it happened on Fletcher Chapel Road right before Route 40.
Six children on board have reported to be injured. One suffered serious, but non-life threatening. The remaining five students are being treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The call for the accident came in around 3:25 p.m.
The driver of the Container First Services truck was not injured.
The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team also responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
Kenston Forest School is a private school in Nottoway County.
