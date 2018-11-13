Richmond Police Chief Durham to retire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham will retire at the end of the year.
Durham, 55, has served as Richmond’s police chief for nearly four years, and has been working in law enforcement for more than 31 years.
Durham began his career with the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Durham served a total of 17 years with the Marine Corps both active duty and reserves.
“Public service is, and has been, my life,” Durham said in a press release. “It has been my highest privilege to serve the men and women of this department and the citizens of this great city. I would like to thank Mayor Stoney for believing in me and for his unwavering support in allowing me the opportunity to strengthen the department and its bonds to the community. It has been both an incredibly challenging and rewarding career for me.”
Durham served as the chief of staff for RPD for two years from 2005-07 before returning to Washington. He retired from the Metropolitan Police in 2014 and returned to Richmond as deputy chief. Three months later, in February 2015, Durham was appointed as chief for RPD by then-mayor Dwight Jones.
“He has always been a 24-7 chief,” Stoney said in the release. “Whether at a community meeting or crime scene, a street festival or a street protest, day or night, the residents of this city could always count on him to be there. Chief Durham gave blood, sweat and tears to this department, and Richmond is a better place because of his service. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Chief Durham deserves our deepest respect and sincere appreciation for his tireless commitment to our city."
An interim chief will be appointed by Stoney to serve until a permanent replacement is named. Durham’s permanent replacement will be named following a national search, according to a press release from the city.
