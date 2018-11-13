Richmond Police Chief Durham to retire

“He has always been a 24-7 chief,” Stoney said in the release. “Whether at a community meeting or crime scene, a street festival or a street protest, day or night, the residents of this city could always count on him to be there. Chief Durham gave blood, sweat and tears to this department, and Richmond is a better place because of his service. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Chief Durham deserves our deepest respect and sincere appreciation for his tireless commitment to our city."