RACC looking for Thanksgiving foster families

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you have an extra seat at your table – or under your table – this Thanksgiving, consider bringing a shelter animal in for the festivities.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking for foster families that will not be traveling for Thanksgiving to take in some dogs and cats to foster for the Thanksgiving week so the animals won’t have to spend the holiday alone.
The animals can be picked up between Nov. 18-21 and fostered through the 28th with RACC providing a crate and food for the animal throughout its stay.
The shelter is hoping to have all of its animals out of the shelter for the holiday and is requesting people who don’t have other pets to consider taking in an animal in need.
It’s also a good way to help get rid of leftover turkey.
