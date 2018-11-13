News to Know for Nov. 13: Richmond native loses home in wildfire, a rocket launch could be visible in our area and be nice - it’s World Kindness Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today is World Kindness Day, so start your day by spreading some joy. In Richmond, Mayor Stoney took the day a step further and proclaimed the entire week as “Kindness Week.”
One man is behind bars after police say he fired a single gunshot during an argument. The man now faces numerous charges. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Well, you don’t have much of a choice - light rain is expected for most of the day. And another system Thursday brings a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and some ice potential.
At least 42 people have been killed in the Northern California wildfire - making it the deadliest in state history.
A Richmond native is among the hundreds of thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes. Catharine Beverly-Bishop, her husband and their three young children are sage at a hotel, but say their home was destroyed.
“My friend described our community as the walking dead. She said you walk down the street and there’s nothing, but on the other side of the street, it’s untouched,” Bishop said.
We told you yesterday, but today it will likely be official-official - Amazon picked Arlington County’s Crystal City for one of its new headquarters. HQ2 will also include New York City, with some other cities receiving some “major sites” as well.
Stan Lee, who was the genius creator or co-creator of Spider-Man, The Hulk, Black Panther and many more Marvel superheros, has died at age 95.
Even in his final years, Lee had several cameo roles in Marvel movies as well as in other films and TV shows.
After his death, people throughout Central Virginia remembered Lee and the list of characters he helped create, that goes on and on.
There’s no time like the present to plan an early rise this Thursday. The ANTARES rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Island Facility on the Eastern Shore at 4:49 a.m.
This is a big rocket. The trash can in the lower right side of the screen puts it into context.
But before you drag yourself out of bed early, here are some things to keep in mind to prepare.
A Louisa County teen only asked for one thing for his birthday - dog food. And that’s exactly what he got. Nearly 1,800 pounds in fact!
Rylan Seay has donated dog food for his birthday every year since 2014, something his mom is incredibly proud of.
“Rylan is a true inspiration not only to us but to everyone around him,” said his mother, Brandy Seay. "I do not know another 15-year-old that gives up his birthday presents in order to help feed needy pets. Rylan is a true hero in my book.”
