$1 million initiative launched to help reduce crime, strengthen Gilpin Court neighborhood

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A million dollar effort to reduce crime and uplift one of Richmond's oldest public housing communities is now underway.
Attorney General Mark Herring announced the initiative for Gilpin Court Tuesday called 'Greater Gilpin.'
Goals of the program include:
- Reduce homicides in Gilpin by 50 percent over the next three years
- Reduce the number of violent gun crimes by 25 percent over the next three years through innovative community policing strategies
- Increase the trust and improve the relationship between members of the community and the law enforcement officers who serve them
- Increase the rate of employment by 10 percent for youths and adults
Herring said Gilpin residents and a host of community partners will decide how the money is spent, whether it be on things like after-school programs, food and nutrition or a GED program.
