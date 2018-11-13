Man charged with firing gunshot during argument

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man is behind bars Tuesday after police say he fired a gunshot during an argument in Henrico overnight.
Officers were called to 11 North Apartments on Laburnum around midnight because two men were arguing.
One of the men was arrested for firing a single gunshot. He’s now charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
No one was hurt in the incident.
